BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Elks Lodge held its “Hoop Shoot Program” at the Bridge Sports Complex on Sunday, beginning at 10 a.m.

“Hoop Shoot” is a national program run through the Elks that consists of boys and girls between the ages of 8 and 13, taking turns in their age groups to shoot 25 foul shots. Age divisions included:

Boys – 8 and 9 year olds

Boys – 10 and 11 year olds

Boys – 12 and 13 year olds

Girls – 8 and 9 year olds

Girls – 10 and 11 year olds

Girls – 12 and 13 year olds

Registration began at 9:30 a.m., in which participants practiced shooting basketballs until the event commenced. The program started with the boys 8 and 9 age group. Participants that made the most foul shots were ranked first through third, making a total of six first place winners. The first place winner of each age group will go on to compete in the “district hoop shoot” at Elkins High School on Jan. 28. Due to not having as big of a girls turnout, results were received as the following:

Girls: Ages 12 and 13 1st – Jordan Cox



Boys: Ages 8 and 9 1st – Uriah McWhorter 2nd – Brooks Randolph 3rd – Maceo Ryan



Boys: Ages 10 and 11 1st – Jager Ross 2nd – Brycen Gawthrop 3rd – Paxson Ross



Boys: Ages 12 and 13 1st – Dominico Minnocci 2nd – Jack Perperas 3rd – Aidrie Riley



Exalted ruler of the Harrison County Elks, Joseph Corcoglioniti, told 12 News why he feels that this program is important to bring to the community. He said, “it just brings strong ties back into the community, where people can participate with each other’s lives in the community, know each other. It brings back a little bit of comradery as far as how families interact with each other. It’s just a good feeling from where my age group shares this with a younger group and brings them in to dealing with organizations and how to participate.”

This was the first Hoop Shoot held at the Bridge Sports Complex, however, they also held a Soccer Shoot in 2022. Corcoglioniti expressed his gratitude for the Bridge welcoming them in and letting them hold the events in their facility.

The Elks Lodge spends more than $80,000,000 every year for benevolent, educational and patriotic community-minded programs. They have beneficial programs that include:

Veteran’s Services

Scholarships

Drug Awareness

National Memorial

Community Investments

Elks History Project

Hoop Shoot

Soccer Shoot

Junior Golf

Americanism Essay contest

Dictionary Project

Antlers

Youth Recognition

If you are interested in learning more about the Elks and other upcoming events, click here.