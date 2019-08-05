Bridgeport hotel demolition progress ahead of schedule

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Demolition work is nearly complete on the Towne House Motel on Main Street in Bridgeport.

The City of Bridgeport owns the property and according to director of community and economic development director Andrea Kerr, progress on the demolition is ahead of schedule.

She said the city is exploring its options on what to do with the property, including looking at putting a new city fire or police station there, but said as of now, no final decision has been reached on exactly what to do with the property.