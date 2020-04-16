Bridgeport Indoor Recreation Center to resume construction

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Construction on a long-awaited Bridgeport project was scheduled to continue starting Thursday.

The Bridgeport Indoor Recreation Center began construction again, after the city held a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2018 and Bridgeport City Council gave a “virtual tour” of the upcoming facility in May of 2019.

Bridgeport Mayor Andy Lang has said that the center is expected still to be finished and to be open to the public by the first quarter of 2021.

The building’s construction has still been on time so far, even with the COVID-19 pandemic. The total cost, including land and excavation, is nearly $55 million.