Bridgeport kicks off holiday season with tree lighting

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport held a drive-through experience for Light Up Night Thursday.

Actor Dean Cain was on hand to help everyone get in the holiday spirit while participating in a movie for JC Films. Drivers were directed to travel west on Main Street to partake in the festivities taking in the sights of Light Up Night.

The City of Bridgeport worked with the CDC and the local health department’s guidelines to eliminate the crowd while still spreading some holiday cheer.

“We’ve had thousands of people on main street in years past. This is the 16th annual Light Up Night, and as much as we would have liked to have a regular light up night, which seems to grow every year, this year it made more sense to do what we can

A live nativity was held at Della’s Deli and live holiday music along the streets residents to drive through and enjoy.