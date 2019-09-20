Bridgeport Library hosts after hours program for local teens

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Public Library hosted local teens in an after hours program that focuses on keeping children out of trouble and to bringing awareness to library resources.

Once a month, library employees organize fun events to draw in as many teens as possible.

“It’s just a safe, fun activity for them to do and realize what is here in the library. It gets a lot of attention to the library and realize what all material we have here in the library for teens and kids,” said Amy Eakle, children’s librarian.

This month’s activity was laser tag, library employees provided laser guns and separated children into teams before the games began.