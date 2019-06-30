Bridgeport Lions Club holds annual chicken roast fundraiser

The Bridgeport Lions Club held one of its tastiest annual fundraisers Saturday.

The club set up for its annual Chicken Roast in front of Bridgeport High School on Johnson Avenue.

Members opened up for sales around 10 in the morning and stayed open until selling more than 300 meals.

The event is the club’s biggest fundraiser each year and helps provides the money necessary for members to give back to their community.

“We’re all about educating the youth and hunger, we give to the Mission and Shepherd’s Corner. And it’s all donations. Everything we make goes back to the community,” said event organizer Annie Bronsak.

Some of the club’s members were getting into the spirit of the event and helping to draw people in by dancing in chicken costumes along the road.