Bridgeport Lions Club hosts 72nd Annual Pancake Feed

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – According to one organization, there’s no better way to start off a weekend than with a hot meal and giving back to the community.

The Bridgeport Lions Club hosted the 72nd Annual Pancake Feed Saturday morning in partnership with IHOP. The event featured pancakes and sausages made fresh at the Benedum Center. The event cost $8 for adults and $5 for children which included an all you can eat breakfast.

Club president Diana Bedell said that the event is one many in the community look forward to each year.

“One that everybody truly enjoys because it’s before and after the Christmas parade. So we get people from the joggers, we get the kids coming in from the parade or before the parade. It’s a great event,” Bedell said.

All proceeds from the event will go to benefit programs, projects and initiatives in Harrison County.

Those interested in learning more about the Lions Club and donating to the cause, can do so by visiting this website.