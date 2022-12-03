BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Lions Club hosted their 73rd Annual Pancake Feed from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Dec. 3, the same day as the Bridgeport Christmas parade.

The pancake feed is held on the same day as the parade to give the already present community members an opportunity to stop in and support their cause.

A ticket, $8 for an adult, gives you pancakes and sausage with a choice of a breakfast beverage, all you can eat.

The Bridgeport Lions Club donates the funds raised to various causes within Bridgeport and surrounding communities, such as the Bridgeport Story Walk and the Clarksburg Mission.

“Well, all the money typically goes back into the community, so all they’re doing is just putting dollars back into projects that benefit everybody in the community, so it’s great to see the communities support, they’re actually supporting themselves,” said Russ Francis, Bridgeport Lions Club treasurer.

Francis said hosting the Pancake Feed gives the club the opportunity to catch up with people, have fun and boost spirits within the community.