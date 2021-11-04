Bridgeport Lions Club hosts fundraiser to benefit community children

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Lions Club in Bridgeport hosted their annual spaghetti dinner with a drive through at the Benedum Civic Center on Thursday.

The spaghetti meal included two meatballs, bread, and a dessert for the price of ten dollars. Proceeds from the sales will go towards the new all-inclusive playground being developed for The Bridge for kids to play on and have some outdoor recreation.

“Whenever we do these types of fundraisers the community really comes out and really supports the efforts that we are putting forth. And that just really show how strong Bridgeport has been, not just Bridgeport but all the surrounding communities because the Lions Club not just a Bridgeport thing,” said John Vash, President of the Bridgeport Lions Club.

Officials with the club said that they could not offer indoor dining this year because of COVID-19 and will not be having their pancake breakfast in December. They also expressed gratitude to all the community members who give their support to raise money all year long.