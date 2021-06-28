Bridgeport Manor leaves residents without a working elevator

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County apartment complex is under scrutiny after neglecting to have a functioning elevator.

According to reports made, the Bridgeport Manor Apartment Complex went 10 days without a working elevator for its residents. Many residents rely on this elevator to get to and from their apartment.

According to the facility’s website, the complex offers one-bedroom apartments for residents who are 62 and older. Several viewers reached out to 12News asking why their loved ones were without an elevator for so long, and why it continues to happen.

“We want our special needs folks to live in a safe environment, and when something like this is occurring over and over again, the remedy is not difficult,” said Elizabeth Kellogg, a mother who has 2 disabled daughters who live at the complex. “The remedy is simple. We need to look at installing another elevator.”

12News left several messages with the apartment complex for a comment, but all were unanswered by our deadline.