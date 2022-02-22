BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport woman has been named the 2022 West Virginia Mother of the Year and will be recognized for her impact on her community.

Kristi Goode is the 59th woman in West Virginia history to hold this honor, according to a release from the American Mothers, Inc.

Goode began her career in nursing as a Registered Nurse in medical-surgical units. She began her coaching journey as a certified 21-Day Sugar Detox Coach, and then became a certified Transformational Nutrition, Macro and Fitness Coach. She opened her own business, Love Livin’ Low Sugar, LLC, and also serves on the Healthy Harrison Committee.

Goode was born in Charleston and attended West Virginia University where she was a twirler in the WVU Marching Band. She currently lives in Bridgeport with her husband and two sons and their dog.

Since 1935, American Mothers, Inc. has selected the Mother of the Year® in every state, district and territory in the country. “Now more than ever, people are seeing the work that goes into motherhood and truly recognizing the resiliency of mothers. It is an honor to be an organization that has built a legacy network of moms across the nation while sharing their stories of strength and inspiration,” said Joyce Stevens, President of American Mothers, Inc.

Goode, along with honorees from states across the United States, will be recognized during the 87th National Convention of American Mothers, Inc. this April. One honoree will be named the National Mother of the Year during the convention. For more information, click here.