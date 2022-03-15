BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport has now selected its newest city manager.

In Monday night’s city council meeting, it was revealed that Brian Newton has been offered a contract to become the next city manager.

According to Mayor Andy Lang, Newton recently retired from the city manager position in Fremont, Nebraska, and has experience as a city and utility manager. He also said the decision was tough.

“Both candidates that came in for in-person interviews were very well qualified. It was a hard choice between the two. We had, really, two good candidates,” said Lang.

The current city manager, Randy Wetmore, is retiring from the position. The city hopes to relieve Wetmore from his duties before the start of the summer.