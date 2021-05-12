Bridgeport native cheerleader brings home silver from ‘Worlds’

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Harrison County high school student has won a silver world title in cheerleading.

Emilia Underwood, a junior at Bridgeport High School, competed with her team to win a silver medal at the Cheerleading Worlds competition in Orlando on May 8-10.

Emilia Underwood

The team, called Supermodels, is based out of Cranberry Township, PA, with Underwood being the only West Virginia native on the squad.

Underwood says she’s been cheering in West Virginia for several years, but decided to take her skills to the next level in the Pittsburgh area.

“You don’t know how it feels until you’re in the position. Like, it still doesn’t feel real to me that me and my team have accomplished such a goal,” said Emilia Underwood.

Underwood also says it feels good to know that driving to Pittsburgh three days a week year-round has paid off.