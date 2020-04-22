Bridgeport native selling custom “Paw Patrol” theme song videos to raise money for COVID-19 efforts

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A Bridgeport native is raising money to help with coronavirus efforts through personalized music videos.

Los Angeles-based musician Scott Simons is best known for singing the theme song to the popular children’s TV show “Paw Patrol” and has received many requests from parents and grandparents to sing special versions featuring their children’s names for special occasions.

Simons then decided to do so through the website “Cameo” to help raise money for L.A. nonprofit organization “Midnight Mission,” which is currently helping people with COVID-19. Half of the proceeds from each video purchased through the website go toward this organization. Simons made $300 through the first round of videos and hopes to continue earning more.

Custom theme songs can be ordered online for $40 each here.

Simons also works on the NBC shows “America’s Got Talent” and “Little Big Shots.”