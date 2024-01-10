BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — An officer with the Bridgeport Police Department has asked for the public’s help identifying a woman they say left the scene of an accident.

(Photo courtesy: Bridgeport Police Department) (Photo courtesy: Bridgeport Police Department) (Photo courtesy: Bridgeport Police Department) (Photo courtesy: Bridgeport Police Department)

According to a Facebook post from the Bridgeport Police Department, the woman pictured above allegedly left the scene of an accident at the Walgreens in Bridgeport. The post said the above-pictured vehicle was involved in the accident and that she was seen driving it.

Anyone with information on the woman’s identity is asked to contact Officer Fiber with the Bridgeport Police Department at 304-848-6122 or email nfiber@bridgeportwv.gov.