Bridgeport officer named police officer of the year

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- A local law enforcement officer was recently named police officer of the year.

Bridgeport Police Department officer Aaron Lantz was selected by the American Legion in July during the state convention.

Lantz was recognized Tuesday morning at the American Legion in Bridgeport.

American Legion members also submitted Lantz to be in the running for national police officer of the year.

“This is the first time that we’ve done this in a long time, and to have a Bridgeport police officer selected is an honor and gratifying,” said American Legion state commander Jack Gerrard.

Officer Lantz will also attend the annual mid-winter conference in Wheeling in February to be officially recognized.

