Bridgeport officials ‘highly encourage’ people not to use city parks & trails

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In the wake of West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice’s expanded executive order, which includes Harrison County, Bridgeport officials are asking people to not use city parks and trails for at least the next two weeks, according to a news release.

With the governor’s order limiting gatherings in Harrison and five other counties to no more than 5 people, and a prediction that the number of confirmed cases will be increasing over the next several weeks Bridgeport officials are “highly encouraging” people to not use the parks, park shelters, picnic tables and trails. City officials will extend the duration of the recommendation, if necessary, they said.

Bridgeport City Manager Randy Wetmore

“We know people enjoy walking the trails”, City Manager Randy Wetmore said, “but at this time we are encouraging people to walk around their neighborhoods rather than the trails. But while doing that, you need to practice social distancing as well. We are trying to discourage people from gathering in keeping with the recommendations of both the Federal and State governments,” Wetmore said.

Officials are also asking people who are fishing at city lakes to practice social distancing and remain 6-feet apart. This includes the area around the lakes, as well as on the dock, they said.

City officials stressed that pavilions are not to be used at this time and said that staff will be placing caution tape around the.