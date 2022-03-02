BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport is soon hoping to make a plain wall downtown just a little brighter with some paint.

Bridgeport Parks and Recreation said it’s currently looking for an artist to paint a mural onto a 55-foot-long wall between the Benedum Center and the city’s pool.

While the wall looks plain now, the City of Bridgeport is hoping to make it brighter with a mural to represent the city. (WBOY Image)

The department is wanting artwork that represents Bridgeport but is leaving it up to the artist to make that happen.

“So, we have ideas of what we want on the wall, however, we are not the creative minds. We do want the artist to come up with some sketches, and then we’ll go back and forth and decide what we want ultimately on the wall,” said Amy Callahan, Recreation Coordinator for Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

The department is hoping to have the project completed by Memorial Day Weekend when the pool opens.

If you’re interested in painting the wall, you can reach out to Callahan at 304-842-8240 or ACallahan@bridgeportwv.com. The deadline for submissions is March 11.