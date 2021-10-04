Bridgeport Parks and Recreation holding “spookology” classes for kids

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will be holding a Halloween class, titled “Spookology”, for kids starting next week.

As part of the Lttiel Explorers class, participants will learn about spiders, owls, bats and more–all while being hands-on.

The class is for kids ages three to eight with class options on Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

A banner celebrating fall hangs in the City of Bridgeport

Officials with the Bridgeport Parks and Recreation said the class is designed to help kids continue to learn outside the classroom.

“They learn a lot. They really absorb everything. They learn to expand their vocabulary. They learn about different things that they normally wouldn’t possibly see. And, being it’s hands-on, the kids really get into doing it,” said Anita Jesmer, an instructor for the Bridgeport Parks and Recreation.

The cost for the class is $45.

If you’d like to sign up your child, you can call the Bridgeport Parks and Recreation Department at 304-842-8240.