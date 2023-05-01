BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport Parks and Recreation will be hosting a “Mom2Mom” sale at the Benedum Civic Center on May 7 from 1-5 p.m.

The event will feature 35 vendor booths along the first and second floor of the Civic Center where people can purchase gently used baby and children’s clothing, gear and toys.

“This is a good way to reuse items and for people to get a good deal and with all the baby and children’s items in one spot, shoppers don’t have to dig through items like if they were at a garage sale,” said Amy Callahan, Bridgeport recreation coordinator and event organizer.

According to a release, accepted payment methods will be at the discretion of each seller.

Attendees should park at the city lot across the street from the Civic Center or near the Bridgeport city pool by the North Virginia Avenue.