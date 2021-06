BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The City of Bridgeport is starting a paving project for its trails on Tuesday.

A trail at the Bridgeport City Park Complex that will be paved

The work will take place on the Bridgeport City Park Trail around the city park complex, and will go all the way to Virginia Ave.

The trail could be closed at certain times during the construction.

The work is expected to last about 3 weeks.