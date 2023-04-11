BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department issued a warning on Facebook on Tuesday about residents receiving calls that appeared to be coming from the Bridgeport Police Department but were actually scammers.

“The persons making these calls are stating they are police officers and attempting to get residents to use money cards to pay a bond to avoid arrest,” a post from the BPD read.

The number calling residents is (304) 842-8260. The Bridgeport Police Department urges residents to not give callers any personal or financial information and to immediately report these calls to the Harrison County 911 center.