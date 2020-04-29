Bridgeport Physical Therapy keeping patients safe while providing care during COVID-19

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Though Governor Justice issued a stay at home order in March, shutting down all non-essential businesses, many still need physical therapy. One Harrison County location is providing that to its patients, while staying safe.

Bridgeport Physical Therapy has remained open throughout the entire pandemic, and has been taking extra precautions to keep patients healthy, such as sanitizing all equipment more than usual, encouraging all patients to wear masks and allowing them to wait outside in their cars rather than in the waiting room.

All patients are also asked a series of screening questions before entering the building. According to officials, the goal is to keep as many out of hospitals and doctors offices as possible by providing the necessary care.

“We have people that were post-surgical, that had surgery right before the shutdown and the quarantine that if they didn’t receive care, their prognosis for after surgery would be dramatically different,” Christa Randolph with Bridgeport Physical Therapy explained.

If patients are not comfortable coming to the office or do not pass the screening, they can also meet with therapists via Zoom.