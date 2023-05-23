BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man.
According to the department’s official Facebook page, he was involved in a shoplifting incident at the Shoe Department at the Meadowbrook Mall. The police did not specify when that incident took place.
The photo police shared appears to show a man carrying a drawstring backpack, and wearing light colored jeans, a dark collared long sleeve shirt, and a dark baseball cap.
Anyone with information about the man is asked by the Bridgeport Police Department to call Lt. Petroski at 304-848-6120 or Sgt. Carpenter at 304-848-6117.