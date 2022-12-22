BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying a man that it says is suspected of passing counterfeit money.

Credit: Bridgeport Police Department

The police department posted a photo on its Facebook page of the man, saying that he is approximately 6 feet tall and 190 pounds and has a beard.

Anyone with information is asked by the Bridgeport Police to contact Officer Pernell at 304-848-6122 or mpernell@bridgeportwv.com.

