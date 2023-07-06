BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A busy 4th of July means a busy week for law enforcement officers. The Bridgeport Police Department had a few tactics that they used this year to make sure their community stayed safe on the 4th.

The department noticed an influx of people during the Independence Day celebrations happening in Bridgeport, so they decided augmented shifts would work best to make sure that the community stayed safe. They also received a lot of noise complaints relating to fireworks being set off late at night. Chief of the Bridgeport Police Department, Mark Rogers shared a little about how they handle those calls.

“Our officers go out to those scenes. They try to figure out first off where its coming from, but secondly try to just advise the individual it’s probably not best to do it that way. We don’t want to have to site people, but we have in the past, but fortunately this year I have not heard of any that ended that way,” said Rogers.

Rogers said that he believes that as the week goes on the department will see less calls relating to fireworks.