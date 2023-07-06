BRRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is accepting applications for entry level positions as they currently have several vacancies. They are looking to build a diverse community that represents the people of Bridgeport.

Mark Rogers, Bridgeport Chief of Police, said “Preferably we want a great mix of everybody. We want male, female. We want, you know, every, I guess, background and life to be represented because the police department, we think and feel should represent the community we work for.”

Recruitment started at the end of May and will conclude on July 14. Applicants must be 18 to 40 years of age, be a U.S. citizen, possess a valid West Virginia driver’s license and have a High School Diploma or a GED. Applicants are required to pass one physical agility test. Those who pass the physical agility test will then take a written test.

Three physical agility tests will be given on the following dates at Bridgeport High School Wayne Jamison Field:

July 15 at 8 a.m.

at 8 a.m. July 22 at 8 a.m.

July 26 at 5 p.m.

The written test will take place on July 29 at the Bridgeport Middle School.

Some benefits of the job include a starting salary ranging from $46,664 to $49,464, a take home cruiser policy and corporative work with other agencies in the area.

Applications must be given to the department by Friday July 14, before 4 p.m. If interested in applying, you can visit the Bridgeport Police Department’s Facebook page or the City of Bridgeport’s website.