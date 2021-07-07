Bridgeport Police Department holding ‘National Night Out’ next month

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Police Department will be holding its “National Night Out” event this year. The event lets residents and families build rapport with the city’s police department.

People enjoy National Night Out in 2019

The night will feature free food, entertainment and activities for kids. The event was canceled last year due to the pandemic, and the department is excited to have it this year.

“We’ve done this thing for about 13 years and not having it last year was disappointing to us, and we’re all excited to be able to do it again this year,” said Police Chief John Walker.

The event will be held on August 3 at the Bridgeport Recreation Complex at 6:30 p.m.