BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is holding physical testing for new applicants at the Bridgeport High School Wayne Jamison Field throughout July.

The Bridgeport PD took in 21 applications, and each applicant has been spread out across each of the dates listed below:

July 15 at 8 a.m.

at 8 a.m. July 22 at 8 a.m.

July 26 at 5 p.m.

The physical agility test is a foundation for what type of exercises that are conducted daily in the police academy.

To be able to go through physical testing for the police academy, applicants must apply prior to the deadline, which was July 14. When applicants arrive to the field for testing, they must have their driver’s license or picture ID as well as a signed physician’s waiver.

Mark Rogers, Chief of Police for Bridgeport Police Department, said, “there’s a certain level of physical prowess you need to do this job. It’s not every day, but this gives a foundation.”

Applicants must perform the physical agility portion of the test, which consists of push-ups, sit-ups and a timed run. The police department looks for the strength and aerobic capacity of each applicant.

“We need people that represent their communities from every facet, and that’s really what we look for whenever we’re doing our recruitment. People from every facet of life to come out and present our community as a police officer,” Rogers said.

The physical test is graded on a pass-fail scale, and applicants must pass each portion to move onto the written aptitude test.

The last test will be held on July 25 at 5 p.m. on the Wayne Jamison Field.