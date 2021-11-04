The Bridgeport Police Department is participating in No Shave November, with money raised going to the West Virginia Epilepsy Foundation. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Police Department will be participating in No Shave November this month.

‘No Shave November’ is a month-long campaign where people across the county forgo shaving to raise money and bring awareness and education to illnesses such as cancer.

Bridgeport officers’ beards will be helping to raise money for the West Virginia Epilepsy Foundation this year. The department’s participants are keeping their faces unshaven until Nov. 30.

The department has participated in No Shave November for the past three years.

Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker talks about how his department is participating in No Shave November. (WBOY Image)

Police Chief John Walker said it’s something his officers do to give back to the community.

“We get a lot of support from the community for doing this. In fact, we actually have some community members offer financial support for it as well. It’s just a good feeling, especially this time of year when we want to give back to everyone,” said Chief Walker.

If you’d like to help the department raise money for the West Virginia Epilepsy Foundation, you can stop by the department Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and drop off donations. Donations can also be mailed to P.O. Box 1310, Bridgeport, WV 26301.