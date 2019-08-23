Bridgeport Police Department taking applications

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va.- The Bridgeport Police Department is currently accepting applications for two new openings.

Applications will be accepted through Friday, September 13 at the Bridgeport Athletic Field and the physical and written exams will be on Saturday, September 21 at the Benedum Civic Center.

“We have a lot of different fields that one can go into here, including motorcycle patrol and investigations and so on. We are one of the more involved departments and we just encourage anyone that’s interested in law enforcement to come and see us,” said Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker.

All applicants must be between 18 – 40. Applications can be submitted between 7:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. Monday – Friday and can be obtained at 515 W Main Street or by clicking here.