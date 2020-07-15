Bridgeport Police Department warns citizens of phone scam

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Police Department is warning citizens of a recent phone scam involving someone soliciting money saying it is donations for the police department.

A release from Bridgeport Chief of Police John Walker that was issued on Wednesday stated that the department has received recent reports of a male calling local residents and asking for donations for the Bridgeport Police Department.

Chief Walker said he wants the community to be aware that the Bridgeport Police Department does not participate in this and that it is a scam. Walker said he and the department also want to remind residents to never give out any personal, bank, or credit card information out over the phone.