Bridgeport Police fill Santa’s sleigh with food for Harrison County families

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Police Department teamed up with Santa Claus on Monday to hold its annual food drive right in the middle of two-way traffic on Johnson Avenue.

The police department had scheduled a food drive on Saturday but had to cancel due to rain.

The department started doing the Christmas food drive last year, bringing Santa to the neighborhoods on a flatbed sled. This year, Bridgeport Fire Department Chief John Walker said the community really rallied together by coming out and filling up the first trailer full of food within 30 minutes.

“This is a tremendous community, because like you just said, that those folks who aren’t even aware that this program is going on tonight are stopping and making monetary donations. And this community always pulls together and helps each other.”

“I have a deep empathy for the people in need, and I think it’s very important this time of year to donate to those people who are struggling right now,” said Kathy Milam, a resident of Bridgeport. “So, I thought it was important and went to the store and bought some things and brought it down to donate.”

The food and money that were raised during the drive will go to Shepherd’s Corner, an organization that provides food to families in Harrison County.

This year’s food drive also accepted donations for the Humane Society of Harrison County.