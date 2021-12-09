Bridgeport Police holding door-to-door food drive Saturday

The Bridgeport Police Department is participating in No Shave November, with money raised going to the West Virginia Epilepsy Foundation. (WBOY Image)

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Police Department will be holding a food drive for residents on Dec. 11.

The department will travel around the Bridgeport city streets starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday, picking up non-perishable food items.

Residents can either leave the food items at their mailbox, or they can come out and meet the department along with the north pole resident and the man himself, Santa Clause.

All proceeds from the food drive will go to Shepherd’s Corner.

Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker (WBOY Image)

“This is great because, you know, these shops that are collecting food for folks who are in need are having a difficult time keep stock. So, be able to restock their shelves get them through the winter,” said Bridgeport Police Chief John Walker.

If you won’t be home, donations can be dropped off at the police department on Dec. 9 and 10.

