BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department held its “National Night Out” event at The Bridge Sports Complex Tuesday night.

“National Night Out” is a nationwide police department event held on the first Tuesday in August to help bring communities and police together.

“All too often we don’t get that chance whenever we are on calls for service and things like that, this is a way for us to have fun, you know and really get to meet people and see some [of] the next generation that is coming up,” Bridgeport Chief of Police Mark Rogers said. “We love having all the people here we love being able to shake hands and just fellowship with everybody.”

The event offered free food, live entertainment, various games, a climbing tower by the West Virginia Army National Guard, several bounce houses, and slides for the kids.

“We don’t stand alone in law enforcement and we don’t do these events alone either, because it’s an opportunity for people to come out and meet many different facets of law enforcement,” Chief Rogers said.

Several Harrison County law enforcement agencies and emergency services were in attendance and the night’s festivities concluded with a firework show.