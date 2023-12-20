BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking the public for help identifying two people who it says were involved in a shoplifting.

In a Facebook post, the police department said that the two people shoplifted items for Target in the Meadowbrook Mall.

Photos shared by the department from three separate incidents on July 23, Sept. 3 and Sept. 26. The photos appear to show two men, one who has dark hair and a tattoo around his forearm and another who appears to have light brown or dirty blond hair.

(Courtesy: Bridgeport Police Department)

(Courtesy: Bridgeport Police Department)

(Courtesy: Bridgeport Police Department)

(Courtesy: Bridgeport Police Department)

In one of the photos, the pair was seen together with a dog.

Anyone with information about them should contact Bridgeport Police’s Officer Thomas at 304-848-6209.