The vehicle that Bridgeport Police are seeking to identify as part of a shoplifting investigation. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying two people and the vehicle they were driving after a shoplifting incident.

According to the department, it happened at the BFS in Bridgeport recently.

Photos it shared on its official Facebook page show a grey sedan and two individuals who are both wearing hats and jackets.

An individual that Bridgeport Police are seeking to identify as part of a shoplifting investigation. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department. An individual that Bridgeport Police are seeking to identify as part of a shoplifting investigation. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department. The vehicle that Bridgeport Police are seeking to identify as part of a shoplifting investigation. Credit: Bridgeport Police Department.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Davisson at 304-842-8260 or zdavisson@bridgeportwv.com.

Last week, the Bridgeport Police were investigating vehicle break-ins at the Meadowbrook Mall.