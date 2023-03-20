BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Although it is too late to get free seeds from the West Virginia University Extension Service, residents of Harrison County will soon be able to pick up free seeds from the new seed library at the Bridgeport Public Library.

According to organizer Angela Spatafore, the library will have the kale, miniature bell peppers and purple carrots from the WVU Extension’s Grow This: West Virginia Garden Challenge as well as seeds that were donated. Once the seed library opens, visitors will be able take seeds to start their own garden or donate seeds for others to use.

Seed library (Courtesy: Bridgeport Public Library)

Spatafore told 12 News that she is getting more seeds and collecting donations for vegetable, herb and flower seeds this week so that the Friends of the Bridgeport Public Library group can label and organize them. The seed library will be open within the next week or two, said Spatafore.

The seed library will be inside an old card catalog in main lobby of the Bridgeport Public Library at 1200 Johnson Ave. The library hopes to keep the seed program available all summer and to host a seed saving workshop later this year so that people can learn how to harvest their own seeds to use or donate back to the library.