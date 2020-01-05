Bridgeport Public Library hosts monthly Books and Barks

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Public Library had its monthly Books and Barks Saturday.

It provided a furry reading buddy for children ages 4-12 years old. Children were able to read and play educational games on the computer.

Michele Marshall is a part of a therapy team with dogs, and she said the dogs are therapy dogs.

“The kids come in read to the dogs. So, it’s very, dogs are very non-judgmental and they are glad to sit and listen to the kids read. And it’s just an opportunity for help to help them to become better readers,” said Michele Marshall.

Liberty is the name of Marshall’s dog and he attends every Books and Barks with her.

Marshall also stated they kids love to interact with the dogs and they have seen kids progress in the children’s reading from doing this.

This team of therapists travel with their dogs around the area to other public libraries so more children have the chance to read with a furry friend.