Bridgeport restaurant announces it’s closing for good due to staffing shortages associated with the pandemic

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – A well-known Bridgeport restaurant has announced on Facebook that it will close for good, due to “staffing issues caused by COVID-19.”

Mountaineer Grille, which is located next to Mountaineer World, on Barnetts Run Road, below the Meadowbrook Mall, made the announcement earlier this week on its Facebook page.

“We never could get enough people to work to be able to fully open after the Covid shutdown,” restaurant officials said.

When one customer exclaimed on Facebook, “No, Please don’t close!,” the restaurant responded “If 10-12 great people walked in and wanted to work we’d love to stay open.”

Mountaineer Grille will be open tonight and tomorrow and Thursday, Sept. 30, Friday, Oct. 1 and Saturday, Oct. 2, according to its Facebook page.