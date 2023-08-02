BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — A food stop along Interstate 79 in Harrison County announced that it is closing its doors.

Country Roads Grill, which is just off the Saltwell Road exit on I-79, announced on Tuesday that it is permanently closing. According to a Facebook post, the owners have decided to “use the space in a different way,” and it teased new business ventures in the future.

The restaurant opened in 2018 and was featured on the 12 News Restaurant Road Trip shortly after, which you can watch in the player above. It advertised itself as a reasonably priced, family-friendly restaurant. Country Road Grill’s last day open was Tuesday, Aug. 1.

“We’d like to thank everyone who has supported us over the years,” said the Facebook post. It continued, “Thanks for all the great memories! “

Buckhannon Mexican restaurant Don Paco also announced its closure on Tuesday.