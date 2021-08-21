Bridgeport Rotary Club offering blood testing to the community

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport Rotary Club held blood testing for the community at Bridgeport Middle School on Saturday morning.

The testing is usually an annual event for the club, but did not happen last year due to the pandemic.

Tests offered include iron levels magnesium levels, vitamins, COVID-19 antibodies and more, as well as breakfast for participants.

A participant holds gauze over the area where they had blood drawn

Organizers for the testing said helping the community is something they enjoy doing.

“Civic clubs, their foundation is about community service. And so, we have a goal each month to do a project, and so this is our August goal. This, again, is a way to be with our community,” said Bradley Ford, President of the Bridgeport Rotary Club.

More testing will take place next Saturday, August 28, from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Bridgeport Middle School.