Bridgeport Running Groups find strength in numbers

In just a few short days, some of the fastest runners from all over the world will come to Clarksburg, West Virginia to compete in the city’s 10K race. Last year Simon ChirChir from Kenya won the race, finishing 6 miles in just under 30 minutes.

Hundreds of runners will compete Saturday with their own personal goals. Many of the local runners are a part of the Bridgeport Road Warriors and Mall Milers Club, groups that prove a running buddy might be your biggest asset in accomplishing your fitness goals.

“If I were to run on my own, I wouldn’t know what to do honestly and running with a group, it is more organized whether I want to do a track workout or a long workout, there is always someone to run with,” said Brenna Goodson, member of Bridgeport Road Warriors and Mall Milers Club.

The running groups hit the streets of Bridgeport a few nights a week and together, have pushed themselves to accomplish goals like running in the Pittsburgh Marathon in May. Members want to encourage more people to run, at any stage of life.

“I started running a little later in life than what a lot of people did. I started running after college but I really started to enjoy it,” said Stefanie Moore, member of Bridgeport Road Warriors and Mall Milers Club.

West Virginia ranks among the highest in the nation for adult obesity. These numbers can be staggering but those who have turned to running as the answer said it just takes one small step in the right direction to make the lifestyle change.

“Start slow. Don’t set big goals, but if you do set a big goal just start slow and take it easy and definitely get those rest days and don’t over do it,” added Goodson.

Organizers with the Clarksburg 10k said they already have 400 racers registered for Saturday and expect that number to double on the day of the race.