BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport Running held an Easter Egg 5K and Kids Bunny Mile Friday evening with the first 100 registered participants receiving a short sleeve shirt.

The top three male and female 5K finishers received an Easter basket filled with lots of holiday treats and goodies. Also, all kinds in the Bunny Run received an Easter-themed award for their participation in the events.

“I think it is good just getting out and getting some exercise whether you’re running or walking and really getting the kids involved at such a young age it’s just, it’s just fun. And you know, I think it gets everybody in a good mood for the weekend,” said Heather Cleary, Owner of Bridgeport Running and Organizer of the Easter Egg 5k.

Bridgeport and Morgantown Running representatives said that they are the only running specialty store located in North Central West Virginia specializing in running shoes and gear.