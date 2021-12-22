Bridgeport Running now open

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va – A new running and fitness store has opened in Bridgeport.

Bridgeport Running is officially open in the Square Plaza on South Virginia Avenue. The store sells everything from sneakers to nutritional items for anyone interested in fitness.

The store also offers a run specialty assessment. Customers can come in and use the treadmill for the employees to find a shoe that is specific for them.

Owner Heather Cleary said she wanted to get open before the holidays for Christmas shoppers to get a chance to buy all their running needs.

“Runners and walkers are just this little tight-knit community,” Cleary said. “I feel like everybody knows somebody or everybody has a story, and we love being a part of that, and just, we want to be known as that ‘hey that’s my running store’ and just that sense of community where they can come talk to us about anything. Shoe problems, running problems, things like that.”

Clothing wall at Bridgeport Running (WBOY Image)

Cleary also owns Morgantown Running in Morgantown. She said they have some events in the works for the Bridgeport area once the nearby trail is finished later next year.

Bridgeport Running is at 317 South Virginia Avenue. The store is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.