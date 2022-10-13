CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Associated Businesses of Bridgeport (ABB) has begun voting for their 12th Annual scarecrow displays.

Participating businesses got to create unique scarecrows and display them on their assigned light post throughout Main Street. Voting started Oct. 11 and will continue until Oct. 28. The scarecrow with the most votes will be awarded the ABB traveling plaque to display in their business until next year’s contest. The scarecrow who wins will be announced on Sunday, Oct. 31 on Connect-Bridgeport. However, the plaque will not be awarded until Light up Night, which will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Wanting to vote for your favorite scarecrow? In order to vote, you have to be a registered user of Connect-Bridgeport’s website. If you need to create an account, go to the website, click the “Sign Up” button on the top of the page, and finish signing up. Every registered user can only cast one vote. You can find the gallery of scarecrows and voting poll at the bottom of this page.

Here are just a few of the scarecrows that can be found on Main Street in Bridgeport.