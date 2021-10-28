Bridgeport seafood market holds ribbon cutting

Joshua and Amy Craddock cut ribbon for Shrimpy & Snappy Seafood Market

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for a new seafood market, Shrimpy & Snappy’s.

The owners, Joshua and Amy Craddock, first opened the doors to Shrimpy & Snappy’s Seafood Market a few weeks ago, but on Thursday morning, they got to share the store opening with the community ribbon cutting.

The Craddock’s are bringing a taste of the sea to Harrison County.

Josh, who is a pilot, makes regular flights to the Carolinas, bringing back the best seafood the Outer Banks has to offer.

Some of the available seafood at Shrimpy and Snappy’s

On Thursday, they had a variety of fresh salmon, snow crab, blue crab, oysters and more. The daily offerings could differ and have also included shrimp, flounder and grouper in the past few weeks.

Bridgeport City Councilman Jon Griffith, along with friends, family and the Chamber Ambassador’s attended the ceremony to support the new business.

Shrimpy & Snappy’s Seafood at 8000 Jerry Dove Drive, Suite 108 of Market Plaza in Bridgeport. The market is open on Sundays from noon to 5 p.m., on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and on Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

For updates on what seafood is available or to learn more about Shrimpy & Snappy’s, visit their Facebook page here.