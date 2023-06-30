BRIDGEPORT W.Va. (WBOY) — On Friday, the Bridgeport StoryWalk celebrated as they added a new story to their trail, Penelope Pup and the Pancake Breakfast.

Penelope the Pup, as well as the author of the book, Lori-Ann Jackson, were in attendance to celebrate their story being added to the StoryWalk. Jackson said that her inspiration for the book was not only her Aussie-Doodle Penelope, but also her daughters who love pancakes for breakfast.

Penelope Pup

Lori-Ann Jackson, Author of Penelope Pup and the Pancake Breakfast, said “about a year ago we bought Penelope, she’s an Aussie Doodle, and so I thought why not make a series and use her as the main character. My girls are growing up and I knew that if I didn’t create a book and start working on those goals that they would be grown and wouldn’t e able to enjoy all my works that I plan on doing as children.”

Cubby’s daycare also made an appearance and the children not only got to walk the story walk with Penelope but were also given their own Penelope stuffed animal.

“You know I just think the story walk is just absolutely a wonderful asset to this community,” Jackson said. “I hope families will come spend some quality time together, while also doing something that’s going to require them to be active and I hope that kids develop or grow their love for reading just with what we have here in Bridgeport. It’s a wonderful asset.”

The StoryWalk is interactive and can be scanned by a phone so anyone can enjoy it. Once scanned the story can be played multiple times.

“It’s totally interactive, it has a QR code so they can scan it with a cell phone and take that back and listen to it at night as a story to be read at bedtime,” said Melanie Groves, Bridgeport StoryWalk Project Director.

The next story that will be on display at the Bridgeport StoryWalk has not yet been announced, but will be released in September. For updates, you can visit the Bridgeport StoryWalk’s Facebook page.