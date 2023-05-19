BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WBOY) — Bridgeport StoryWalk hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at the Bridgeport City Park on Friday to celebrate the new frames that were installed to make the StoryWalk a permanent addition to the park.

One book available for visitors to read as they walk around the park is “Outside the Window” by Anna Egan Smucker, though this is just one of the many books that will be available at the Bridgeport StoryWalk. According to Bridgeport StoryWalk officials, the next story, which may be StoryWalk’s biggest yet, will come out on July 1 and is from an up-and-coming author.

The Bridgeport StoryWalk allows children and families to interact in nature while reading at the same time. Not only can visitors read as they walk, but they can also scan a QR code with their phones, which reads the story to them.

Melanie Groves, Bridgeport StoryWalk project director, said, “it gives the families and children a chance to get out and interact in nature and read at the same time. Building their skills in reading and having fun doing, because it’s very interactive. It has a QR code which the parents can scan on their phones and have the story read page by page back to them at any time, just press of a button.”

