BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – The Bridgeport StoryWalk is back for another year after unveiling its latest book on Saturday afternoon at the Bridgeport City Park.

April’s book is Sally Book Bunny and the Search for the Lost Key, written by north central West Virginia author Michael Gorzka.

The StoryWalk features 19 “pages” throughout the park’s walking trail, and all of the pages are equipped with QR codes so the book can be read aloud to you, or you can take the book home.

Bridgeport StoryWalk returns for another year (WBOY Image)

Officials with the StoryWalk said they’re happy to see it kick off for another year.

“It feels wonderful to see the families out and about wanting to experience the wonderful weather and see the book, read the book, and know that they’ve got something else to do in the park, and it brings families together,” said Melanie E. Groves, Project Director for the Bridgeport StoryWalk.

During the unveiling of the month’s book, Groves also showed the crowd a sample post that will soon be part of a permanent StoryWalk through the park, pending funding.

You can also participate in a coloring contest at the end of the walk. after completing the coloring and filling out the back, you can return it for a chance to win a giant stuffed animal bunny that resembles Sally Book Bunny. The deadline to return the coloring is April 15.

To check out what each month’s book will be and keep up to date on the Bridgeport StoryWalk, you can check out their Facebook page here.